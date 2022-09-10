Tailgate Game: Generals stomp the Raiders and continue undefeated run

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain passed in enough time for the Newton County Academy Generals to host the Raiders Friday night.

Thirty minutes before kick off a bad rain storm did hit in Decatur but the storm only hung around for about fifteen minutes so the teams were ready to take the field at 7 p.m.

The Generals would start with the ball and start driving down the field. On the second play of the game senior quarterback, Trace Evans, handed off the ball to running back Hunter Scarbrough who ran the ball 47 yards to the house. The Generals went for the two point conversion with a pitch pass from Evans to Scarbrough. They lead 8-0 quick.

NCA’s defense stopped Delta Academy. The Generals next drive Evans would sneak the ball in himself and lead the team to another successful two point conversion.

Newton County Academy taking on Delta Academy tonight. The weather didn’t affect this game one bit! QB Trace Evans with the sneak into the endzone. The Generals get the two point conversion. @nca_athletics leads 16-0 with 5 minutes to go in the first! @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/0xFMdrkHqO — syd (@sydney_wicker) September 10, 2022

Evans would later launch the ball down to senior wide receiver Paxton Russell who would pull in the pass for a 48 yard touchdown pass.

Newton County Academy would continue to dominate in the game. The Raiders would not score a single point until late in the second quarter.

The Generals improve to 4-0 on the year beating Delta Academy 54-20.

Trace Evans fourth touchdown of the game to Jackson Bunyard earned this weeks Play of the Week honors.

🔔 PLAY OF THE WEEK🔔



We take it on over to @nca_athletics, where we see a dime and a great display of wide receiver adjustment skills.



Congrats to Trace Evans and Jackson Bunyard on taking the Week 3 honors!@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/oiSu3zn4Iu — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) September 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.