Tailgate Game: Generals stomp the Raiders and continue undefeated run

Generals senior tight end, Reed Terrell, catches pass for a two point conversion in Newton...
Generals senior tight end, Reed Terrell, catches pass for a two point conversion in Newton County Academy's 54-20 win over Delta Academy.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain passed in enough time for the Newton County Academy Generals to host the Raiders Friday night.

Thirty minutes before kick off a bad rain storm did hit in Decatur but the storm only hung around for about fifteen minutes so the teams were ready to take the field at 7 p.m.

The Generals would start with the ball and start driving down the field. On the second play of the game senior quarterback, Trace Evans, handed off the ball to running back Hunter Scarbrough who ran the ball 47 yards to the house. The Generals went for the two point conversion with a pitch pass from Evans to Scarbrough. They lead 8-0 quick.

NCA’s defense stopped Delta Academy. The Generals next drive Evans would sneak the ball in himself and lead the team to another successful two point conversion.

Evans would later launch the ball down to senior wide receiver Paxton Russell who would pull in the pass for a 48 yard touchdown pass.

Newton County Academy would continue to dominate in the game. The Raiders would not score a single point until late in the second quarter.

The Generals improve to 4-0 on the year beating Delta Academy 54-20.

Trace Evans fourth touchdown of the game to Jackson Bunyard earned this weeks Play of the Week honors.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
NAS Meridian
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled

Latest News

WTOK's Football Friday - September 9, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - September 9, 2022 - Part 2
Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled