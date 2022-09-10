UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teens

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, and Violet...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, and Violet Hinton, age 12.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, and Violet Hinton, age 12. They are both considered runaways.

Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Hinton is believed to be in the company of Loper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teens is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Ray Stadium at Meridian high school
Wildcats’ game against Knights canceled
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was in his living room on...
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

Latest News

Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Body camera video of pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say
WTOK's Football Friday - September 9, 2022 - Part 1