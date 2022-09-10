Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The upper-level low that led to a rainy Friday for our area will start moving away this weekend. Yet, it’ll remain close enough to spark scattered showers and storms both weekend days...but no day will be a wash-out. So, keep the umbrella close for your outdoor weekend plans with mid 80s for highs Saturday...and upper 80s on Sunday.

By early Monday, a cold front will actually cross our area. This front will keep a few showers in the forecast on Monday, but expect a series of dry days behind it. Yet, the main highlight will be the slightly drier & cooler air that will also move in behind the front. Dew points will fall into the 50s (comfy zone) Tuesday into Wednesday. This will lead to some very comfy mornings with AM lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday morning through Friday morning. So, that refreshing Fall Feel is on the way! During the afternoons, it’ll also be nice since the dew points will be lower...but highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Earl is racing farther away from Bermuda, but it’s expected to lose its tropical characteristics this weekend. Regardless, it’s leading to a HIGH rip current risk for the east coast beaches. The other areas we were watching in the tropics have mainly fallen apart. Yet, there’s still an area in the Eastern Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

Beach and Boating

If you’re heading to the LA/MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches, plan for showers and storms on Saturday...with a little less rain coverage on Sunday (depending on where you’re located). There are reports that some of the beaches will be flying red flags starting Saturday evening (which means a high rip current risk). So, make sure that you take heed to whatever colored flag is posted.

