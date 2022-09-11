Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors

ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons.

He bonded out later in the afternoon, said Lance Chancellor, public information officer for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly since these two girls went missing as reported runaways to track and locate them,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, and we are immensely grateful for their assistance.”

The charge was filed in relation to two reported runaway girls, ages 12 and 13.

Both teens were located early Sunday morning in Jasper County, JCSD said, and are safe.

According to JCSD, Harrelson reportedly picked up both girls at separate residences late on Friday night, unbeknownst to their families.

JCSD said Harrelson drove them all across South Mississippi, making stops in Ellisville, Hattiesburg and the Gulf Coast, among others, before dropping the two girls off at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer in Jasper County early Sunday morning.

JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said the investigation remains fluid.

“Anyone who knowingly hindered this investigation and/or was complicit in the crimes committed against these two girls will face charges as well,” Carter said. “The investigation is far from over.”

