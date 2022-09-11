Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors

Harrelson Perp Walk
Harrelson Perp Walk(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons.

He bonded out later in the afternoon, said Lance Chancellor, public information officer for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly since these two girls went missing as reported runaways to track and locate them,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, and we are immensely grateful for their assistance.”

The charge was filed in relation to two reported runaway girls, ages 12 and 13.

Both teens were located early Sunday morning in Jasper County, JCSD said, and are safe.

According to JCSD, Harrelson reportedly picked up both girls at separate residences late on Friday night, unbeknownst to their families.

JCSD said Harrelson drove them all across South Mississippi, making stops in Ellisville, Hattiesburg and the Gulf Coast, among others, before dropping the two girls off at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer in Jasper County early Sunday morning.

JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said the investigation remains fluid.

“Anyone who knowingly hindered this investigation and/or was complicit in the crimes committed against these two girls will face charges as well,” Carter said. “The investigation is far from over.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs down field against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic

Latest News

Getting an early taste of Fall
Feels-like temperatures are falling below 90 degrees
Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held in Meridian
Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held in Meridian
Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held in Meridian
Participants simulate the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb