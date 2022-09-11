Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama.

Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium said the bus tour was organized to raise awareness and funds for organizations that work to inspire black girls and women.

“The bus tour is only one part of the work that we are doing, it’s a significant part because it honors and celebrates the joy of Black girls, but the work really started after acknowledging there were not enough funds that were invested in Black girls and women. So, we all came together with the desire and ultimate goal of raising 100 million dollars to support the work of Black women and girls in the deep South,” said Lucky.

Malikah Berry Rogers, the Executive Director of the Southern Black Girls And Women’s Consortium, said attendees were able to participate in different activities centered in STEM and cosmetology.

“This tour actually gives girls the opportunity to travel to find their journey to joy. They get a passport when they check in and that passport, they can determine whether or not they are an arts and crafts girl. Or whether or not they are a beauty girl, they can get their eyelashes and get some face painting. They can go to cosmetic chemistry and get bath bombs. They can go to our STEM sessions. They actually even sit down, create their own vision boards or their own piece of art. It’s an incredible way for girls to find what they love to do and spark their own joy,” said Rogers.

Hannah Padgett, one recipient of the Black Girls Dream Fund, said she is so thankful to the organization for helping her realize her dream.

“I used it to invest in my business and have started up a beauty line, so it really helped with all the licenses you have to get. It’s so expensive. I would say if you are doing anything like that I heavily recommend that you to apply for Black Girl Joy or the Black Girl Dream Fund,” said Padgett.

The dream tour’s next stop will be tomorrow in Jackson, Mississippi.

If you would like more information about the bus tour, check the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium’s website.

