A cold front moves in and brings much drier and cooler air for the week

We have been under a bit of a rainy spell, but a cold front will move in today and bring much drier and cooler air.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been under a bit of a rainy spell, but a cold front will move in today and bring much drier and cooler air. We have a chance for a stray shower to move through ahead of the front today but not everyone will get rain. Make sure you have your rain gear at the ready just in case you get caught under one of the storms

High temperatures will move into the lower 80s across our area once the cold front moves through so it’s going to bring us cooler and drier air. Rain chances go down for the next 7 days so enjoy the sunny skies and cooler temperatures before we start returning to normal temperatures by mid-week. Low temperatures will be sitting in the upper 50s as the front moves through, but we will also see them return to normal by mid-week.

Tracking the Tropics: We are just watching one area of development off of the coast of Africa that has a low chance of development over the next 5 days, but other than that system all is quiet.

