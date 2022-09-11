Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a touchdown pass and Alejandro Mata kicked three short field goals to lead Jackson State to a 16-3 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl.

The Jackson State defense, which is yet to allow a touchdown this season, had eight sacks and held Tennessee State (0-2) to 140 yards of offense.

Sanders completed 30 of 44 passes for 276 yards for FCS No. 15 Jackson State (2-0). His 27-yard pass to Willie Gaines for the game’s only touchdown came with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mata’s field goals — 27, 28 and 30 yards — were all on red-zone possessions.

Shane Hooks had 93 yards receiving and Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 81 yards for Jackson State.

Tennessee State’s Draylen Ellis was 10-of-24 passing for 138 yards and was on the receiving end of all eight sacks.

Jackson State’s Nyles Gaddy had three total sacks, two solo. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig had seven solo tackles, 11 total.

In the 33-year history of the Southern Heritage Classic, Tennessee State has played Jackson State 29 times and has a 17-12 record in those games.

