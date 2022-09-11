UWA shuts out Miles College on the road

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama traveled to Miles College to pick up a 31-0 shutout win.

Tigers quarterback Tucker Melton threw four touchdowns for 400 yards and 22 completions. Wide receiver, John Hilbert, brought down two of those four touchdowns and caught sic passes for 146 touchdowns.

Melton did connect with 10 different receivers in the Tigers win which did include a 50 yard touchdown strike to start the scoring drive.

“Proud of the growth we made as a team between game one and game two. It is always good to get a shutout on defense and big plays on offense,” said head coach Brett Gilliland to UWA Athletics. “We played a much cleaner second half and that was good to see. Now it’s time to clean up the mistakes and continue to make improvements for a game in Tiger Stadium.”

The Tigers will host Tuskegee University at 2 p.m. on Saturday for their first home game of the season. UWA will look to improve to 3-0 on the season while Tuskegee will be seeking their first win of the season.

