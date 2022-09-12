Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry(CSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested.

The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.

Gentry was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Marion, Quitman receive grants for water improvements
Marion, Quitman receive grants for water improvements
Zy’Kerioun Brown’s family speaks out after arrests
Zy’Kerioun Brown’s family speaks out after arrests
Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays
A potential nationwide rail worker strike could cause railroad crossing blockages
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
You may want to crack open a window!
Expect some comfy nights / early mornings