Expect some comfy nights / early mornings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now behind a well advertised cold front, and drier / slightly cooler air is settling in via a NW wind. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s across our area. For Meridian, this will be the coolest low we’ve had since May. This also means a refreshing start to your Tuesday morning. Plan for a bright sunny Tuesday courtesy of High Pressure with highs in the mid 80s. Typically, our highs should be near 90 degrees (and lows should be in the upper 60s).

It’ll remain unseasonably cool heading into Wednesday with lows, again, in the upper 50s. Wednesday afternoon brings more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have lows around 60 degrees, and highs will reach the upper 80s.

By Friday, a SE wind returns, and it’ll become noticeably more humid. Yet, the sunshine will follow us into Friday with highs near 90 degrees (so back to the norm). The weekend will also remain rain-free due to a surface High having some influence from the NE, plus an upper-level ridge of High Pressure will be over our region. However, it’ll remain humid with seasonable highs around 90 degrees. So, make some outdoor plans if you haven’t already!

We’ll take this rain-free pattern into next week. The earliest sign of rain will be next Wednesday or Thursday as an upper-level disturbance may slide into our area.

Tracking the Tropics

All quiet for now with no active named systems. However, we’re watching two disturbances in the Atlantic that have low chances for development over the next 5 days. However, some forecast models are hinting that one of these may create some issue NEXT week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

