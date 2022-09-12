Feels-like temperatures are falling below 90 degrees

Getting an early taste of Fall
Getting an early taste of Fall(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting the week off very beautiful. There is no rain in the forecast today. High temperatures are near the lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s. We are getting an early taste of Fall thanks to a cold front that moved over the area. Cooler and drier air is on the way for the rest of the week.

It will be a great week to plan some outdoor activities. I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this wonderful weather.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs down field against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 12th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 12th, 2022
We have been under a bit of a rainy spell, but a cold front will move in today and bring much...
A cold front moves in and brings much drier and cooler air for the week
We have been with days of rain as it seems like the rain has dominated our forecast for the...
More rain to end your weekend but rain chances decrease into next week.
Drier air moves in starting Tuesday
Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!