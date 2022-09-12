Feels-like temperatures are falling below 90 degrees

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting the week off very beautiful. There is no rain in the forecast today. High temperatures are near the lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s. We are getting an early taste of Fall thanks to a cold front that moved over the area. Cooler and drier air is on the way for the rest of the week.

It will be a great week to plan some outdoor activities. I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this wonderful weather.

