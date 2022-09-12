Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was at the City of Meridian’s parking garage in downtown.

Participants climbed, walked, or ran the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to honor first responders who answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save others.

This was Felecia Brown’s first year participating and she believes the climb is a good way to pay tribute to those lives lost.

“Well, it’s a very heartwarming experience because we are here to honor those that did lose their lives and for those who fought for our freedom and for us to continue to be able to live as freely as we possibly can,” said Brown.

At the event, there was one set of stairs for competitive climbers and another set of stairs for non-competitive climbers.

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi said all proceeds from the stair climb will benefit the local benevolence fund for first responders.

