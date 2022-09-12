Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man facing multiple charges in Louisiana, including rape, has been arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Jackson Police Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Ramon Stevenson, 23, on Monday. They said he had been “hiding out” at a local hotel in the city.

Warrants had been issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, where he was wanted for three counts of rape, three counts of home invasion, and aggravated felony fleeing.

In the photo provided to media by JPD, it appeared Stevenson had sustained facial injuries.

When asked about those injuries, Sam Brown, spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department, said the injuries were already there when JPD picked him up.

Brown said the injuries are believed to be related to a vehicle accident Stevenson was involved in after a chase, and are not the result of a beating by officers.

