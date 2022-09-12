Marion receives $3.4 million grant

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure.

A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.

“It’s going to strengthen our capacity here, and we’re going to be able to get more residents and businesses in our town that’s going to help in the load we already have in place. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that we are able to serve our residents with good drinking water, and this is just going to help us in that effort,” said Mayor Larry Gill.

This grant will also cover upgrades for the town’s water treatment plant.

