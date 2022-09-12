Marion receives $3.4 million grant

Marion receives grant
Marion receives grant(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure.

A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.

“It’s going to strengthen our capacity here, and we’re going to be able to get more residents and businesses in our town that’s going to help in the load we already have in place. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that we are able to serve our residents with good drinking water, and this is just going to help us in that effort,” said Mayor Larry Gill.

This grant will also cover upgrades for the town’s water treatment plant.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian High School
Incident at MHS results in game cancellation
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs down field against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic

Latest News

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
Mayor Lumumba gives an update on efforts to restore water during Monday press conference.
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says
airport
Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions