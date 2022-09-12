MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks.

The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the northbound lanes and add vertical clearance beneath the I-20/59 overpass bridges.

Signs for detours will be in place. Drivers will be directed to use I-20/59 eastbound to the exit at Jimmie Rodgers Parkway (Exit 156), then take I-20/59 westbound to Exit 154 to Highway 39 North.

