Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy Estelle Boswell Espey will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday September 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Dr. Carl White, David Hopkins, and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Espey, 94 of Meridian passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Dot is survived by her daughter Mrs. Kay Lee (Bruce); grandchildren, William Branum (Cydney), Bobby Jean “B.J.” Locke (Skip), Brittany Belew (Bryan), and Bonnie Henry (Justin); great-grandchildren, Breann Loftin, Allie Loftin, Ethan Branum, Avery Branum, Ava Henry, Emily Branum, Annalise Henry, Katherine Belew, Abigail Belew, and Adeline Henry, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dot is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Mr. Pete Espey; her daughter, Brenda Branum; her parents, Elbert and Annie Mae Boswell; and one sister, Minnie Jean Burns.

Pallbearers will be William Branum, Bruce Lee, Skip Locke, Justin Henry, Bryan Belew, and Bobby Burns.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to Highland Baptist Church or to The Vicksburg Family Development Service in lieu of flowers.

The Espey family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

