Newton County Academy to host veterans tribute on September 30th

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy will be hosting their second veterans tribute on Friday September 30th against Kemper Academy.

The Generals hosted their first veterans tribute back in 2018. NCA parent, Ashley Bunyard is the organizer of the event. She started it as a way to show respect towards the veterans and to honor her dad.

Newton County Academy had originally planned to host their tribute this last Friday but chose to postpone the action due to weather.

Bunyard tried to host the event on 9/11 weekend as a way to bring a conversation to and teach those about the tragic day.

“We definitely planned to do it around 9/11 most of these teenagers and some of their parents, you know they weren’t even around that time or they were young they don’t even remember it,” said Bunyard. “But we definitely chose to do it around 9/11 to try to honor them and kind of spark conversation to remember those that did so much for defending our freedom”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.