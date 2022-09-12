A memorial visitation for Robert S. Knuth will be from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Scott Knuth, 52, of Collinsville, MS passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at home.

Scott enjoyed being with his family. He spent his free time outdoors fishing, woodworking, grilling, and playing with his dog Kodak. He loved watching his daughters play soccer. He was loved by all who knew him.

Mr. Knuth is survived by His two beautiful daughters Kaitlyn Knuth and Kathryn Knuth; his mother Sandra (Cline) Knuth; his brother Richard “Rick” Knuth; two nephews, James Knuth and Caleb Knuth; one uncle, Bruce Cline and two cousins, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Scott is preceded in death by his father Gary Knuth; his paternal grandparents Henry “Hank” Knuth and Iola Knuth; his maternal grandparents James “Jimmie” Cline and Bille Ann Cline; one uncle Charles “Chuck” Cline; and one aunt Jackie (Cline) Bear.

