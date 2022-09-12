Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been more than a year since 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown was fatally shot in his home. Two suspects who are accused of killing him are now behind bars, with more arrests possible.

Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to be behind bars. The family got the news Sept. 8 that 24-year-old Daniel Reed and 20-year-old Brandon Reed are charged with second-degree murder.

“They weren’t the only two. There’s a couple more out there and they know it. Just know, they are going down too,” said Zy’Kerioun’s mother, Lydia Brown.

The child’s family is heartbroken and still mourning their baby boy’s loss. For a year, loved ones have gathered at his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road to honor his life with candlelight vigils.

“It has been a long time coming. We just continue going with justice and more to come,” said Zy’Kerioun’s father, Lavon Tucker.

Tucker said that Zy’kerioun would have been in kindergarten last year.

“He was going to the next grade,” Tucker said. “He was so happy about going to kindergarten. They took that away from him. That is something he always wanted to do. He loved school and he loved keeping a smile on his face.”

Zy’kerioun’s parents said they just want to know one thing.

“I just want to know why. You are heartless. You went a year without saying anything,” said Tucker.

“Just tell me why. What was y’alls purpose? Just let the mommy know and the daddy. He’s got brothers. Let them know why y’all took him? Why? Why y’all took him?” said Brown.

Tucker said he won’t rest until all the people involved in his son’s death are behind bars.

“I’m not stopping until every last one of them is down. I’m going to stand behind my son’s name,” said Tucker.

A reward of $12,000 has been offered for information in the case.

Both suspects are charged with second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million each.

