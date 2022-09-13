Big breakfast helps curb appetite, but has no effect on weight loss, study finds

A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no...
A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no effect on weight loss.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Did you enjoy a big breakfast today?

A new study from the University of Aberdeen shows having a hearty breakfast can help curb hunger cravings throughout the day.

However, researchers found big breakfasts doesn’t help people lose weight.

The study looked at 30 people who had big breakfasts for four weeks and then big dinners for another four weeks.

Researchers found no difference in weight loss between the two, but participants reported being less hungry throughout the day after having a hearty meal at the beginning of the day.

This could be a big help for anyone working on overall appetite control.

It is important to note the participants were provided their meals, so the study does not account for whether they would have chosen to eat less or more during each phase of the research.

For more details, check out the study in the journal “Cell Metabolism.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Today's outlook
It will be a great day to get outside
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix...
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91