Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available at county health departments

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health county health department clinics. Schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453, or by clicking here.

The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster that it said offers improved protection against recent variants. The new booster is bivalent, providing better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

The updated vaccines are recommended for use as a booster shot for those 12 and older at least two months after completion of the primary vaccination series (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen’s one-shot regimen), or two months after the last booster shot.

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.

