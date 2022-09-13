Boy Scouts to retire American flags

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Worn and torn American flags will be properly retired Saturday, Sept. 17, in a ceremony at the Hamasa Shriners building in Marion. Burning a country’s flag can be seen as an act of hate, but when done the correct way, is a symbol of respect.

“Most times you hear about burning a flag it’s in a negative aspect. Here with the Boy Scouts, they are doing a positive thing out of it,” said Troup 70 Scoutmaster Rosendo Pulido.

Retiring the American flag with fire has been a tradition since the late 1930s. Pulido shared why this method is used on old flags.

“As you know, nothing lasts forever. These flags are usually worn or torn. Just over time, the weather gets to the flags. This is a proper method that has been established by the American Legion, back in 1937,” said Rosendo Pulido.

Scout leader, Andy Pulido, shared what this tradition means to him.

“It is just a respectful way of giving back to the country. We give the grommets of the flag back to the Veterans so it’s all going back to them,” said Andy Pulido.

Pulido has been training his troop for hours each day, getting the routine down for the big day.

“It’s the American flag and the state flag, then we walk to the pole. We present the colors. Then we run through the whole program with National Anthem and prayer,” said Andy Pulido.

Pulido shares his thoughts on what the Boy Scouts teach young people.

“Boy Scouts bring a lot of life lessons in a small number of years before you go into real life,” said Andy Pulido.

The scouts will retire up to 40 flags in the Saturday ceremony.

