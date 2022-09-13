Burger King has $400M plan to make you fall in love with the Whopper again

Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the...
Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the brand and spark new growth.(Burger King)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is getting a $400 million upgrade following a rough few years that have seen the fast food giant lag behind its competitors.

Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the brand and spark new growth.

Over the next two years, they plan to pump $150 million into advertising and digital products and $250 million into updating restaurant technology, kitchens and remodeling.

A key part of the plan is to make diners fall in love with the Whopper again.

That includes ensuring consistency and beefing up training on making the best possible Whopper.

The branding push will remind customers the burger chain is the “home of the Whopper.”

Burger King will remodel and modernize roughly 800 restaurants and has already changed its logo, packaging, signage and uniforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on hotter-than-expected inflation report
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid
Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted