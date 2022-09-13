City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2022
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROSHONDA M ASHFORD
|1982
|1921 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DONALD R LEVERETT JR
|1982
|1701 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|AURRELIO WILLIAMSON
|1976
|1239 TRICK HAMBRIDGE RD BRANDON, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|NATHAN ALEXANDER JR
|1980
|2611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOSE ZURITA VAZQUEZ
|2001
|10221 MCCRAW RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JIMMIE B SNOWDEN
|1994
|111 FORD AVE NEWTON, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:20 PM on September 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:23 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:19 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 10:55 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:24 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:05 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
