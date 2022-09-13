City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:20 PM on September 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:23 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:19 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 10:55 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:24 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 1:05 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.