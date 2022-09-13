City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROSHONDA M ASHFORD19821921 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DONALD R LEVERETT JR19821701 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
AURRELIO WILLIAMSON19761239 TRICK HAMBRIDGE RD BRANDON, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
NATHAN ALEXANDER JR19802611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOSE ZURITA VAZQUEZ200110221 MCCRAW RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JIMMIE B SNOWDEN1994111 FORD AVE NEWTON, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:20 PM on September 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:23 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:19 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 10:55 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:24 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:05 AM on September 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Man arrested in Jackson on rape, home invasion charges out of Louisiana
Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated