City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022

Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOHNNY R BRYANT19624122 SOUTH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
RICKITTA R MICHEAU19825012 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JOKERIA JOHNIGAN20023711 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
LASHETTA M HOPSON19891937 GOODHOPE KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:26 PM on September 12. 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 19 South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:26 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:28 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:45 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.

