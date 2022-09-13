City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:26 PM on September 12. 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 19 South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:26 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:28 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:45 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.