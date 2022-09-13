City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHNNY R BRYANT
|1962
|4122 SOUTH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|RICKITTA R MICHEAU
|1982
|5012 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JOKERIA JOHNIGAN
|2002
|3711 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|LASHETTA M HOPSON
|1989
|1937 GOODHOPE KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:26 PM on September 12. 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 19 South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:26 AM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:28 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:45 PM on September 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the call.
