EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency

Investigation includes look into the use of state revolving loan funds.
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents...
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency.

The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without water or water pressure.

“This inquiry will include interviews, data gathering, an analysis of compliance with regulations, policies, and procedures for, among other things, overseeing the city’s water system and administering the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving funds.”

OIG notified EPA Region 4 that it may contact individuals associated with the Region 4 Water Division, the Enforcement and Compliance Divisions, and officials with the city and state.

Region 4 of the EPA includes Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

On Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he received calls from employees who said they had been contacted by investigators. He told those employees to cooperate with any agency requests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Worn and torn American flags will be retired in a ceremony Sept. 17 at the Hamasa Shriners...
Boy Scouts to retire American flags
FILE - In this April 3, 2011, photo, from left, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen of...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are now available at all Mississippi...
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available at county health departments
Southeast Lauderdale High School students tour Meridian Community College
Southeast High School students get a tour of Meridian Community College