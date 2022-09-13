It will be a great day to get outside

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

I hope you all are having a wonderful day. It was a very cool start to the morning, but we are warming up nicely this afternoon. Highs will be near the mid to lower 80s. We can expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s for us tonight. If you have any evening plans you may want to grab onto a light jacket. We will continue to get this early taste of Fall for the rest of the week.

