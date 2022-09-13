Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a golf cart.(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an 18-year-old woman fell off a golf cart and later died.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers received a report of someone falling off the vehicle on Monday, WBTV reports.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Investigators believe several people were drinking and driving the golf cart in the area, including 19-year-old Derek Helms, who police said was driving the vehicle at the time Carrigan fell.

Helms was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
In 2nd Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
Aaron Broussard, 31, was convicted by a jury in March on 17 counts. He was sentenced to life in...
‘Your disregard for human life is terrifying’: Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that killed 11 people
FILE - In this April 3, 2011, photo, from left, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen of...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76