Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights.

“After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022, the decision was made to cancel the football game between MHS and West Lauderdale. Our top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students and visitors are safe while attending events on campus,” the statement read.

“We want to reassure the community that the actions of the students participating in the altercation are being addressed according to school board policy and in accordance with the law. The actions of a few don’t reflect the character of the student body at MHS. I would like to thank MHS educators and administrators and the MPSD Campus Police for all they do daily to make our campuses safe. I would also like to thank the Mayor of Meridian, City Council, MPD Chief Young, and reserve officers for their continued support.”

The district emphasized safety guidelines for public events moving forward to include: * Implementation of walk-through metal detectors at MPSD public events.



* Entrances will be limited. No re-entry upon exit.



* No book bags will be allowed. Purses, camera bags and diaper bags are permitted.



* No loitering or gathering under the bleachers.



* All K-9th grade students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must be supervised by a parent or guardian while attending Meridian Public School District events.



* If a fan is asked to leave an event, due to misconduct, he or she will not be allowed to attend another MPSD sporting event for the remainder of the school year.



* Admission to MPSD Athletic events is subject to compliance with all state laws and facility rules and the ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance. Failure to comply with the law or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion.



“I am excited to welcome Hattiesburg to campus this Friday, September 16, 2022,” said Dr. Cheyenne Trussell, MPSD Athletic Director. “I want the community, students, and others to know that we will continue practicing our already established public event guidelines as well as adding some measures to make MPSD athletic events enjoyable for all.”

