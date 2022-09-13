Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled

FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert they issued Monday night for 90-year-old Billy Hollingsworth of Saucier in Harrison County.

Hollingsworth has been located and is safe.

Any inquiries should be directed to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in...
He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in Harrison County, walking with a cane in an unknown direction.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

