Southeast High School students get a tour of Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Southeast Lauderdale High School students toured all over Meridian Community College’s campus this afternoon. Looking at all of the different departments, the community college really wanted to show the students all of the different paths that they can take after they graduate high school.

“We just toured the different facilities they have. The workforce development, the nursing, we’re at the paramedic now, so it’s been pretty fun. I Like the workforce development because that’s where I plan to go, and it was just interesting at the different stuff they had,” said Southeast Student, Tyson Marlow.

Meridian Community College offers so much more, and for more information on all, they offer, you can visit their website here.

