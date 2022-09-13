Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman, police say.(GoFundMe)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Prosecutors charged a 27-year-old woman in connection to a crash that killed a middle school teacher.

Kyrie Fields of Oregon, Wisconsin, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, KCTV reports.

Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.(KCTV5)

A probable cause document stated Charles Criniere, a husband and father of 10 children who also was a teacher at Martin City Middle School, was struck and killed while riding his bike the morning of Aug. 27.

Law enforcement found car parts at the scene of the incident and learned that a white Acura MDX was the suspect vehicle. Police found that the car had been set on fire the day after the fatal crash. The document stated that the parts found matched the suspect vehicle.

After detectives found that Fields was the driver of the Acura, they arrested her Monday. While being interviewed, police said she told them she was texting a friend, high on Percocet, and had taken her eyes off the road when she struck Criniere.

Fields also said she was unsure who burned the car, the document stated.

The court record also said Fields admitted to cleaning the car at a friend’s house after the crash, and that there had been blood on the front of the vehicle after the incident.

Prosecutors are requesting a $100,000 bond.

A fundraiser has been set up by a family friend to benefit the Criniere family. Visit GoFundMe to donate money to the family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
In 2nd Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
Aaron Broussard, 31, was convicted by a jury in March on 17 counts. He was sentenced to life in...
‘Your disregard for human life is terrifying’: Man gets life in prison for selling fentanyl that killed 11 people
FILE - In this April 3, 2011, photo, from left, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen of...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76