Absentee voting underway for Alabama’s November elections

Eligible voters in Alabama may cast absentee ballots for November elections.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The absentee voting period for Alabama’s Nov. 8 general election began Wednesday.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:
November 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

November 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

November 7, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

November 8, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

Absentee ballot applications may be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until Nov. 8, 2022, to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

