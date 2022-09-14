MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation

The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale.

The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.

MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter also made a statement.

“We want to reassure the community that the actions of the students participating in the altercation are being addressed according to school board policy and in accordance with the law,” said Dr. Carter. “The actions of a few don’t reflect the character of the student body at MHS,” Dr. Carter said.

Wildcat football continues as they are looking to play their first home game of the season. Meridian High football Head Coach John Douglass spoke about his reaction to finding out that the game would not be played.

“Disappointment. I mean, you know, you work so hard. You spend so much time. We found out Northeast stood us up and then West Lauderdale decided they weren’t gonna come play,” Coach Douglass said. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort. These kids work hard. I know all the kids that play High School football all around the state work hard, but our kids are no different. We haven’t played a football game, by the time we come out here on Friday, it would be 20 days. You know I’ve never been part of a team that had a 20 day layoff so you know all we can do is be as prepared as possible for this coming game Friday, and you know go out there and hopefully we’ll play the kind of game that we are capable of,” Coach Douglass said.

Kickoff for Meridian vs Hattiesburg is scheduled for Friday, September 16th. The game will be played at Ray Stadium at 7:30 pm.

