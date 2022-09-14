Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name.

The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House, and here’s their story.

Diamond Jim’s has been around for 19 years, with one of its locations in Livingston, Alabama. Now, they are housing another restaurant here in the Queen City. One of the owners, Blake Dial, said he grew up in the restaurant business.

“Grew up in it with my grandparents. They raised us in the restaurant. We practically lived there since I was 8- 10 years old. I grew up cleaning tables for them,” said Dial.

Now, he is purchasing tables for the new business; that he’ll be running with two other family members.

“Everybody around honesty wants a good mom-and-pop steak house; that they haven’t had in a long time. We are going to bring that here for y’all. We hope to do great, and we hope to. We hope to be able to bring everything that we have other in Livingston. It is going to be a really good experience, and we are looking forward to it,” said Dial.

“We have a bar located in the back room. A lot of people know about the back room here and that Ole Farm didn’t sell alcohol. We will be selling alcohol,” said Dial.

The building is under construction, and the crew is the family.

“Your family will be your number one support system,” said Dial.

Dial shares some of their specials that people come back for.

“Number one Diamond Jim’s, ribeye, and our king cuts. We will have porterhouse t bones, cowboy bone-in ribeye, and bacon wraps center fillets. Everything we have there in Livingston, we’ll have right here,” said Dial.

The opening of the Diamond Jim’s will be in the middle of October.

