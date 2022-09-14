Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Jones Co. crash

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An adult driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle collision on Pleasant Grove Road at the intersection of Hardy Hodge Road around 11:45 p.m.

The vehicle involved reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.

Bumgardner said the driver of the vehicle was found entrapped and deceased. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. 

The black GMC Sierra sustained extreme damage in the incident. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the passenger to the emergency department for treatment.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office were also on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2022
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death

Latest News

Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
This is one for us to watch closely
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara,...
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City
Ezekiel Kelly
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody