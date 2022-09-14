Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Jones Co. crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An adult driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle collision on Pleasant Grove Road at the intersection of Hardy Hodge Road around 11:45 p.m.

The vehicle involved reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.

Bumgardner said the driver of the vehicle was found entrapped and deceased. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The black GMC Sierra sustained extreme damage in the incident. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the passenger to the emergency department for treatment.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office were also on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.