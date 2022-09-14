Fred Franzia, known for affordable wines, dies at 79

Fred Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Company, has died at age 79.
Fred Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Company, has died at age 79.(CNN, Bronco Wine Company/Facebook)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man behind “Two Buck Chuck” and other value-priced wines that revolutionized the industry has died.

Fred Franzia was 79 years old.

Bronco Wine Company, the 49-year-old company he helped create with his brother and cousin, announced his death on Facebook.

He passed away early Tuesday morning with his family by his side at his home in California.

Franzia championed affordable wine for the masses, and he frequently criticized his higher-priced competitors.

Perhaps his most notable contribution to American culture is Charles Shaw, affectionately known as “Two Buck Chuck.”

The wine has been sold exclusively at Trader Joe’s since 2002 and earned the nickname for its affordable price.

Bronco Wine is one of America’s biggest wine companies, with a portfolio of more than 100 brands that include spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Franzia is survived by his five children, fourteen grandchildren and two sisters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2022
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death

Latest News

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Anti-virtual reality note included with package that exploded on college campus