It remains less humid for Hump Day

A drier air mass will remain in place for our Wednesday...our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it’ll remain nice with lows near 60 degrees. Thursday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s...getting closer to average. By Friday and the weekend, it’ll start to feel more humid as dew points climb back into the 60s. Yet, it’ll remain sunny and rain-free courtesy of high pressure.

Next week, there are no major changes. It’ll be muggy, but rain will still be hard to find. Highs will actually climb into the low 90s as an upper-level ridge of high pressure sits over our region. So, enjoy the cooler weather that we have now because it won’t last into the start of Fall.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, but we’re watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. Actually, there’s one in the Central Atlantic that’s of more concern as some forecast models want to develop it. Some even bring it towards the Gulf. Regardless, it’s too early to hang our hats on anything. Yet, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

