By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mary Ruth Armstrong, 59, of York will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at York Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Mrs. Ruth passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born November 21, 1962, in Meridian, Mississippi.

Survivors include her husband, David Armstrong; children, Tanner Armstrong (Jordan), Taylor Armstrong Reed (Paul), and Austin Armstrong (Tiffany); grandchildren, Hanson, Tatum, and Nathan Armstrong; and brothers, Rickey Wilkerson (Daphne) and Hiram Wilkerson (Betty).

Pallbearers: Richard Wilkerson, Clint Wilkerson, Matt Stone, Trey Chambers, Chase Armstrong, Jackson Armstrong, Corey Guin, Ryan Guin, James Gibson, and Joseph Reed.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

