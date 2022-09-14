Meridian Community College hosts blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Blood Services hosts nearly two blood drives a week, and today, September 14, the bus was pulled up in front of Meridian Community college.

The local blood drives here in Meridian are essential for our local hospitals as Mississippi Blood Services provides all of the blood for Anderson Regional Health Systems, and Mississippi Blood Services loves being a part of the solution.

“It warms my heart. I mean, it warms my heart every time I see a donor get on a bus because we do have a national shortage. There is nothing we can do about it. Nobody really understands why. Of course, our state is affected by it, and as I tell everybody, it’s up to Mississippi to up the numbers every two seconds. Somebody needs blood every two seconds. Only four percent of people in our state donate,” said Meridian Representative for Mississippi Blood Services, Sheri Book.

To find where the bus is going to be next, you can visit their website by clicking here.

