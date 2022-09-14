Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas.

Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122 Saturday evening walking.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call JCSO at 601-764-2588.

