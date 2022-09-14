Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.(Jasper County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas.

Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122 Saturday evening walking.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call JCSO at 601-764-2588.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2022
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death

Latest News

This is one for us to watch closely
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara,...
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City
The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Ezekiel Kelly
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody