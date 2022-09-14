Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk

FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother.(AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean has been charged with murder.

Authorities announced the charges Wednesday, two days after Erin Merdy was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet on Brooklyn’s Coney Island boardwalk.

The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.

Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear when she might be arraigned in court.

Relatives said in interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the...
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
The Wildcats held practice on Tuesday as they get ready for their first home game of the season.
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2022
Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
A girls’ softball league in Texas is raising money by raffling-off an AR-15-style rifle.
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline