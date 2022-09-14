Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy Estelle Boswell Espey will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday September 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends David Hopkins and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Espey, 94 of Meridian passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

She was a strong woman of great faith, devoted to her Lord and to her family. She believed whole heartedly in the power of prayer and was a prayer warrior for her family and friends. Dot worked full time until the age of 82, when she retired after 64 years as Supervisor of the Insurance Department of Anderson Regional Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church and her beloved Skyward Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Dot is survived by her daughter Mrs. Kay Lee (Bruce); grandchildren, William Branum (Cydney), Bobby Jean “B.J.” Locke (Skip), Brittany Belew (Bryan), and Bonnie Henry (Justin); great-grandchildren, Breann Loftin, Allie Loftin, Ethan Branum, Avery Branum, Ava Henry, Emily Branum, Annalise Henry, Kathryn Belew, Abigail Belew, and Adeline Henry; sisters-in-law Grace Edwards, Bonnie Kjome, and Jerrie Goforth; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dot is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Mr. Pete Espey; her daughter, Brenda Branum; her parents, Elbert and Annie Mae Boswell; and one sister, Minnie Jean Burns.

Pallbearers will be William Branum, Bruce Lee, Skip Locke, Justin Henry, Bryan Belew, and Bobby Burns.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Highland Baptist Church or to The Vicksburg Family Development Service in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Espey family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel at 11:00.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.