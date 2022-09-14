Funeral services for Mrs. Maude E. Grant will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Brian Rushing, Cheryl Farr, and Matt Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Grant passed away early Tuesday afternoon, at the age of 97, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Maude was a devoted homemaker and always provided for her family. She served as the Librarian of Lamar School for over 20 years. Mr. and Mrs. Grant joined Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church in the 1940′s where she served and attended faithfully until the passing of Mr. Grant. She then moved her membership to Suqualena United Methodist Church. Mrs. Maude had a gift of sharing God’s love with children and all those with whom she came in contact. She and James enjoyed serving with their friends in the Suqualena Community Club. In her spare time she enjoyed making handmade clothes, quilts, and dolls; and enjoyed collecting dishes, pitchers and antiquing with her husband. She enjoyed cooking and providing for her large family. Their home was always an open door for all who visited, and she and James always made everyone feel welcome- “Get out and come in” was their favorite saying.

Mrs. Grant is survived by her children Wanda Grabert, James “Jimmy” W. Grant, III (Jo), Juanita Rodriguez (Richard), David Grant (Beverly), Lisa Shannon (Lonnie), and Richard Grant; 18 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, and one Great-Great-Grandson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years James Grant; her parents Albert and Rosa Hopper; her siblings Juanita Hopper, Ouida Warren, Albert Hopper, Ruby Bounds, George Hopper, and six infant siblings.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Go and Teach Now Ministries, 11379 Highway 494, Collinsville, MS 39325 or www.goandteachnow.com in lieu of flowers.

The Grant family will receive guests from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday September 16, 2022 at the funeral home.

