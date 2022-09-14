Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University released their upcoming 2023 season baseball schedules on Wednesday.
The Ole Miss Rebels shared their full schedule on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Mark those calendars! The 2023 Ole Miss baseball schedule is here!— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) September 14, 2022
📆 https://t.co/JHRoQXJY9J pic.twitter.com/FAP87bcaRr
The reigning National Champions will begin their title defense on Friday, February 17, against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.
Mississippi State released its SEC schedule on Wednesday as well.
⭐️ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗦𝗘𝗖 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 ⭐️— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) September 14, 2022
𝐹𝑢𝑙𝑙 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑙𝑒: https://t.co/HMQHBcZgGD#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/NbfyrBs6Ym
The Diamond Dawgs will open SEC play on Friday, March 17, when State hosts Vanderbilt in what could possibly be a top 10 matchup.
Both Mississippi squads always have high aspirations for each season. With both teams winning the College World Series in back-to-back years, fans can expect this upcoming season and rivalry matchup to live up to its heated standard.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.