Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests

By Sean Dowling
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state education board is working to increase these scores.

”Obviously the scores are not where we want them to be but, we’ve done two very important things. One, we finally have a rigorous test that tells us where our students really are performing,” Dr. Mackey said.

The ‘second important thing’ in Dr. Mackey’s plan is to focus on hiring qualified teachers in the classrooms and making sure they understand and teach the state standards. He says this part of the plan is harder to accomplish in Title I schools.

“Unfortunately the trend is that it’s more difficult to find teachers in our Title I schools, high-poverty schools, and especially rural and inner-city schools.” Dr. Mackey said.

Test results showed students in Alabama tend to struggle with the ACT with 43 schools in Huntsville on the list.

The highest number, 63.8 percent, comes from students who excel in Math subjects on standardized tests whereas the lowest number, 2.6 percent, comes from schools where students were not proficient in the subject.

The results also showed there were seven Title I schools, elementary through high school, that had no students reach proficiency in math.

Local tutor Delores Baker, recommends starting ACT prep as early as 8th grade since the exam is mainly focused on comprehension.

“Regardless of the subject, the math portion is comprehension,” Baker said. “Again, it goes back to my theory on not waiting until it’s close to that test date and you start getting anxious, and now you can’t just breathe and focus and you don’t have the time. Standardized tests are marathons, they’re not races.”

If you are looking to start preparing your child for the ACT click here.

