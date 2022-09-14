Silver Alert issued for Lamar Co. woman

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Kimberly Magee Wright, 60, of Sumrall, Miss.

She is a White female, 5′ 2″, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wright was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 13, at about 8 p.m. driving a 2008 white Chevrolet Cobalt north in the 4700 block of Highway 589 in Lamar County. The Mississippi tag number is LLB3258.

Family members said Wright has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you have information about Wright, contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-794-8610.

