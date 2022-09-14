Tailgate preview: NE Lauderdale preps for Forest

The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest.
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest.

The Trojans are coming off a great win against rival Southeast Lauderdale. With that win last Thursday, Northeast is now 2-1 to start the season.

The Trojans will be at home again and this will be the final home game before they have to head on the road.

During practice on Wednesday, Head Coach Dillon Mitchell spoke about the win against Southeast and he talked having that momentum going into Friday.

“It was a really good night just for the whole school and the community. I was proud of our guys, It was the first time we played a good clean four quarters of football and you know that’s going to be imperative for us moving forward,” Coach Mitchell said. “We got to believe in ourselves and every time we go out there and we are successful, our kids are going to play with more confidence and that’s not going to do anything but help us.

WTOK will be live at Northeast Lauderdale as it will be our Tailgate game.

