Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a deferred judgment.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment.

KCRG reports that 17-year-old Pieper Lewis received a deferred judgment with probation for five years on Tuesday.

Previously, Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lewis said she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

A judge was supposed to sentence the 17-year-old last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she was not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Officials said Lewis was facing up to twenty years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zy'kerioun Brown’s family said it has been waiting for over a year for their son’s killers to...
Zy’kerioun Brown’s parents speak out after arrests in their son’s death
A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North...
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 12, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating