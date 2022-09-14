Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic

This is one for us to watch closely
This is one for us to watch closely
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.

As this new system moves west, it could have quite a bit of land interraction which is not ideal for rapid intensification. Actually, the official forecast has it potentially moving over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. If this happens, it could really disrupt the organization of this system. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates... as this is one for our area to watch.

Some forecast models do want to rapidly intensify this system, and if this happens... it could be more prone to recurving to the north instead of moving more west. Regardless, stay tuned for updates.

